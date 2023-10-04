With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 set to commence on Thursday, October 5, captains of the all 10 participating teams will gather together in front of media personnel to discuss a range of topics. In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions England will play New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. Meanwhile, the host nation, India, will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The epic tournament features 10 nations playing 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues. The Narendra Modi Stadium -- nearly a third bigger than the Melbourne Cricket Ground -- will be host to five matches, including the final on November 19. Ahead of the Captains Day, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam caught up with his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad.

When will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event take place?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event will take place on Wednesday, October 4.

Where will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event take place?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event will take place at at the Banquet Hall, GCA Clubhouse, Ahmedabad.

What time will the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day will not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day event will be streamed live on Star Sports' YouTube channel.

