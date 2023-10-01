India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to be sidelined from India's World Cup plans. Though Chahal has been one of India's finest performers in white-ball cricket over the last few years. In fact, since his debut in 2016, Chahal has the third-most wickets in ODI cricket for India. In terms of spinners, he is only behind Kuldeep Yadav in list. Yet, the spinner missed out on playing for India in three World Cups -- T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup. Though Chahal was a part of the 2022 World Cup squad, he didn't get to play a single game. The situation now is such that the spinner is 'used to' the selectors' decision.

In a chat with Wisden, Chahal admitted that he understood only 15 players could make the cut, and hence, accepted the management's decision.

"I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it's a World Cup, where you can't take 17 or 18," Chahal said. "I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I'm used to it now... it's been three World Cups (laughs). "

"I don't think too much in that sense [on competing with other spinners in the Indian team', because I know if I perform well, I'll play," he added. "Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday."

India initially included Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav among spinners in the squad. An injury to Axar, however, saw Ravichandran Ashwin being roped in as his replacement even though the veteran spinner has barely played ODIs for India over the past couple of years. For Chahal, however, the only thing matters is that India should win the World Cup.

"I take up the challenge in this way: definitely, they are doing well and I appreciate that. The main goal is that India should win, because this is not an individual game," he said.

"If I am part of the team or not, they are like my brothers. Obviously, I support India [team]. I like the challenge: it tells me I need to work hard so that I come back," he further said.

A number of former cricketers have also rallied behind Chahal, saying the spinner's exclusion from the World Cup squad could cost the Indian team heavy. However, Chahal is praying for the Indian team's victory.