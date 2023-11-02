Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup for an indefinite period after flying back home due to personal reasons. Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Thursday, two days before their crunch game against arch-rivals England. This comes a day after star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the England game due to a concussion suffered from falling off the back of a golf cart.

"Australia have been hit by the loss of another key allrounder after announcing Mitch Marsh flew home on Wednesday for personal reasons and will be out of the World Cup indefinitely," cricket.com.au said on Thursday.

Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will be in contention to replace Maxwell and Marsh for the match against arch-rivals England while spinner Tanveer Sangha is travelling with team as a reserve.

Australia have the option to replace Marsh if he misses rest of the tournament, but all replacements are to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

Marsh has a total of 225 runs at an average of above 37 and two wickets to his name at the World Cup thus far, with his best effort with the bat coming against Pakistan in Bengaluru when he smashed a brilliant 121. He also has smashed a fifty against Sri Lanka.

Australia are scheduled to play England on November 4 and Bangladesh on Nov 11 in their last two league games.

(With PTI Inputs)