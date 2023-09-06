Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh was left surprised with the decision to not include Yuzvendra Chahal in the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. The team management went with Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as the spin bowling with Axar and Jadeja being all-rounders. There was extra focus on all-rounders in the team selection as India also included Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya. "Surprise not to see @yuzi_chahal in the World Cup squad for Team India. pure Match winner," he posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

During the press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma said the decision to go ahead with Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel aligned with the team's desire to attain as much balance as possible.

"We need to create that depth (in batting and bowling) as it was lacking in our team for the last few years. When we talk about depth in batting, that No. 9, No. 8 positions become very crucial," said Rohit.

The Indian captain also hoped that players like Thakur and Axar will be able to provide some crucial runs in the backend of the innings which at times can be a deciding factor.

"In the first game here (against Pakistan) we saw that we fell short in the backend. We want tailenders to contribute too.

"Another 10-15 runs in that game would have made a difference. It is the margin between winning and losing. We have spoken to them and told them to don that role too in the WC," said Rohit.

India's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

