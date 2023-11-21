A funny reaction of Virat Kohli from Cricket World Cup 2023 final match is going viral on social media. The Indian star was in the crease when a throw from Maxwell almost hit Kohli on latter's head. The batter showed good reflexes to bring his right hand in the line the ball in time while bending down to save himself. In the follow-up, Maxwell was spotted saying something to Kohli with a smile on his face and the latter brushed shoulders with his Australian opponent in a funny exchange.

Watch it here:

Kohli overtook former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and became the second-highest run scorer in the history of the ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Following his 54-run match against Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat scored an overall 1,795 runs after playing 37 matches at an average of 59.83.

In his 37 games at the ODI World Cup, the former India skipper smashed five centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 117.

Virat has gone past Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of the World Cup. Currently, the top run-scorer in World Cup is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. He scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings with six centuries and 15 fifties.

Advertisement

Kohli also ended his ODI World Cup 2023 journey with the most runs by a batter in a single edition of the prestigious tournament and overtook Tendulkar's 673 runs scored by him in 2003.

Virat ended with the most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup edition with nine half-centuries and passed through Tendulkar's seven fifties in 2003 and Shakib al Hasan in 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)