The Cricket World witnessed the Maxwell Mayhem on Tuesday as the Australia all-rounder set the stage on fire with his unbelievable unbeaten knock of 201 runs against Afghanistan in a World Cup match. Record books underwent a major re-writing as Maxwell helped Aussies script a miraculous win over Afghanistan, securing a place in the semi-finals of the tournament. Maxwell's unbeaten 201 came in 128 balls, with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes. He struck at a strike rate of over 157. In the process, he went on to make history, achieving several new milestones in his illustrious cricketing career.

- This is Australia's first-ever ODI double century and overall the 11th instance of a double hundred in 50-over cricket. Maxwell overtook Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.

- This is also the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase. Here, Maxwell toppled Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 193 against South Africa in 2021.

- Maxwell's double ton has surpassed Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry's 194 against Bangladesh in 2009 as the highest score by a non-opener in ODI cricket history.

- Maxwell's 201* is only the third instance of a double hundred in ODI Cricket World Cups, with Chris Gayle (215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 for West Indies) and Martin Guptill (237 against West Indies in 2015 for New Zealand) being the other two instances.

- The partnership of 202 runs between Maxwell and skipper Pat Cummins (12*) is the highest-ever partnership for seventh wicket or below in ODIs. It has overtaken the 177-run stand between Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid of England against New Zealand in 2015 for seventh wicket.

- Maxwell reached his double ton in just 128 balls, making it the second-fastest double century in ODIs. India's Ishan Kishan has the fastest double century of all time, in just 126 balls against Bangladesh last year.

- With 10 sixes smashed in the match, Maxwell has 33 sixes in his World Cup career and is now in third place among players with the most WC sixes. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (45) and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (49) are above him.

