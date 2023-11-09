Pakistan are not having an ideal ODI Cricket World Cup campaign as the 1992 champions lost four out of their eight matches and are on the brink of elimination. With only one match remaining in their league stage, Pakistan will be giving their best efforts to clinch a big victory against England, who are already out of the contention. Due to the team's dismal show at the World Cup, skipper Babar Azam has been receiving a lot of backlash as many former cricketers have criticised him for his poor captaincy. Apart from leading, Babar's performance with the bat has also not been up to the mark.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwari also joined the party and slammed Babar and stated that the 29-year-old batter could have been a "proactive captain."

"I feel that Babar could have done better as captain, he needs to be proactive and think one step ahead, for example how he continued with Shadab's bowling example despite seeing that he was struggling to find his rhythm. I think it is better to remove the struggling bowler if he is not able to deliver properly. It is important to have a proactive captain, Babar needs to think out of the box," Tiwari was quoted saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Tiwari further stated that former India skipper MS Dhoni would have taken Pakistan to a "winning streak" with the same team which is having a poor run at the ongoing tournament.

"He should be prepared to modify his plans according to match situation. At times you need to go against your initial plans when the situation on the field is different. Give same Pakistan team under leadership of MS Dhoni, I challenge that this team will be on a winning streak," Tiwari added.

Pakistan will now be squaring off against defending champions England in their last league stage match at the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Kolkata.