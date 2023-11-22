Legendary Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of meeting the Indian cricket team stars in the dressing room after their Cricket World Cup 2023 loss. India went down fighting against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the Aussies claimed a record-extending sixth title. After the match, PM Modi met the India players and boosted their morale. Several players like Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took to social media to share pictures of the meeting after the World Cup final.

In a recent interaction, Akhtar pointed out how much the gesture would have meant for the cricketers as it was a tough period for all them and they need that support after a heartbreaking defeat.

"Your PM gave a clear message that he is there with the players. It was a huge gesture. This was a message that India as a nation is standing beside the Indian cricket team. As simple as that. This is a really really emotional time for them. He took them (players) as his children, as kids and he lifted their morale to tell them that they played well. This was a great gesture by the PM," he said on Zee News.

PM Modi also posted a heartfelt message for the team on social media after the World Cup defeat.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM Modi, who was in Ahmedabad for the match, posted on X.

India endured a disappointing end to the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign despite arguably being the best team in the tournament until the summit clash. Rohit Sharma's men now go back to the drawing board, with the T20 World Cup taking place in 7 months' time.