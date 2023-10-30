India continued to show their dominance at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the hosts brutally thrashed England by 100 runs on Sunday. Asked to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a modest total of 229/9 with the skipper playing the crucial knock of 87. However, the momentum of the game completely changed in the second innings when Indian pacers took the matter into their own hands. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah scalped four and three wickets respectively as England were bundled out for 129.

After the match ended in the favour of the hosts, former India batter Gautam Gambhir praised the bowlers through his one-line message.

It's the bowlers that win you tournaments! 🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 29, 2023

"It's the bowlers that win you tournaments!" wrote Gambhir on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Talking about the match, skipper Rohit expressed his disappointment regarding the team's poor show with the bat and said that his side was 30 runs short.

"Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games and then we had to bat first here, we were challenged. We knew the pitch had something in it and we had the experience in our bowling, so we wanted to get to a decent total." said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

"We were not great with the bat. Losing three wickets in the first powerplay isn't the ideal situation. You have to then create a long partnership, which we did. But then we just lost wickets, including mine. Looking at the overall picture, I thought we were 30 runs short. After the first 10 overs, it was important to stitch a partnership. You have to play the situation as well and not just play your shots," he added.

Currently at the top spot on the points table, Team India will now be squaring off against Sri Lanka in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Mumbai.