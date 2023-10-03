The Cricket World Cup 2023 is only days away from its commencement, with 10 teams vying against each other to get their hands on the elusive trophy. In the batting department, the ODI World Cup is set to see some of the finest talents in the world looking to undo each other. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, etc. will all look to make the best use of the conditions in India and take their team to glory. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who won the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, has his eyes on Rohit and Babar to do something special this year.

In fact, Gambhir feels Babar can go on to score three or four centuries in the World Cup. Notably, Rohit had registered five tons in the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup.

"The kind of ability he has. India are playing the World Cup at home. We all know about Rohit Sharma's record at home. He has three or four double hundreds. So I'm sure he will be really looking forward to and he will be eager to turn it around for India," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"The kind of technique Babar Azam has, I think he will score three or four centuries for Pakistan in this World Cup," Gambhir said.

Babar looked in fine form as Pakistan took on New Zealand in a World Cup warm-up match a few days ago. The Pakistan skipper scored 80 runs as his team put a 300-plus total on the board. The match, however, went in the favour of the Kiwis who chased down the target with 38 deliveries to spare.

Advertisement

In the subcontinent conditions, Pakistan do have a sense of familiarity. As far as the New Zealand clash is concerned, the conditions weren't much different from those in Pakistan. But, that might not be the case in the coming days.