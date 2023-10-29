As Bangladesh collapsed to a disappointing defeat against Netherlands in their World Cup match on Saturday, a fan was seen beating himself up with a shoe at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh fans had made a short trip across the border to support their team, which is also scheduled to play Pakistan at the same venue on Tuesday, October 31. As frustration creeped in on the faces of the Bangladesh supporters, a fan took his anger out by slapping himselft with his shoe.

The video was shared by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which has now gone viral.

#BANvNED



This Is Really Really Sad



Bangladesh Fans Lost Cool At Eden After Shameful Performance .



Slap Themselves With Shoe. Some Are Saying " We Dont Mind Loosing To Big Teams. But How Can U Lose To Netherlands? Shakib, Mushfiq And All Should Be Sl*** Shoes. On Behalf Im... pic.twitter.com/RZLGLaWqiK — (@iSoumikSaheb) October 28, 2023

The Dutch stunned Bangladesh to register their second win of the tournament, having pulled off an upset against South Africa earlier in the tournament.

Bangladesh had the Netherlands in trouble at 63-4 but paid the price for dropping skipper Scott Edwards twice in three balls when he was yet ti open his account.

Edwards went on to finish as top scorer with 68.

Chasing a modest 230-run target, Bangladesh folded for just 142 in 42.2 overs against some accurate Dutch bowling led by Paul van Meekeren (4-23) and Bas de Leede (2-25).

Bangladesh are ninth in the 10-team table with games remaining against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said his team's 87-run loss to the Netherlands in Kolkata was their worst-ever World Cup performance.

(With AFP Inputs)