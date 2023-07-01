The announcement of the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has left everyone excited. India will be opening their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai as the Rohit Sharma-led side will eyeing their first ICC trophy after a hiatus of 10 years. As the matches and venues have been announced, everyone is now eagerly waiting for the announcement of Team India's squad for the marquee event. While many reports are suggesting that pacer Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have been recovering well from their injuries and are likely to play, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has come up with a completely different suggestion.

Sivaramakrishnan has stated that the selectors should have also considered Gujarat Titans' star batter Sai Sudharsan for Team India selection.

Responding to a tweet, Sivaramakrishnan wrote, "People like Sai Sudarshan need to be looked at, Left handed middle order batsman."

People like Sai Sudarshan need to be looked at, Left handed middle order batsman — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 28, 2023

Sai Sudharsan had a brilliant outing with the bat in IPL 2023. He played only eight matches and scored 362 runs, with three half-centuries to his name. His best knock was of 96 runs which came against Chennai Super Kings in the final clash.

Team India has been missing out on the services of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, since September 2022 due to injury but there are chances that he and batter KL Rahul might play in the Asia Cup 2023.

According to the report in The Indian Express, Bumrah and Rahul will be available for selection for the Asia Cup set to be played in September, if their recovery goes according to the plan. It was also stated that batter Shreyas Iyar, who is recovering from his lower-back injury, is yet to recover and the selectors are looking at Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav as cover.

Talking about the ICC World Cup 2023, a total of 10 teams will feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from 5 October to 19 November, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.