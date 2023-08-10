Amid renovation work at the Eden Gardens for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, massive fire broke in one of the dressing rooms of the iconic stadium in Kolkata, local media reported. Eden Gardens will be hosting several important games including the India-South Africa game on November 5. It will also be hosting the second semi-final on November 16. The fire incident at around 11:50 pm, according to a report in Sangabad Pratidin.

The groundstaff present saw smoke coming out of the 'away team's' dressing room. The renovation work was going on right outside this dressing room. According to reports, smoke ensued from the false ceiling of the dressing room. Two fire engines arrived at the scene and the fire was extinguished.

The Eden Gardens is scheduled to host six matches during the World Cup, including the second semi-final on November 16.

India will play South Africa at Eden Gardens during a league phase match on November 5, while the first match at the venue will be held on October 31 when Pakistan take on Bangladesh.

The venue was inspected by the ICC and BCCI delegations last week, it is highly unlikely that the preparations for the World Cup will be affected by this fire.