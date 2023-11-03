Virat Kohli was in supreme flow in the Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday. After Rohit Sharma got dismissed in the first over, Virat Kohli arrived at the crease in the first over to join Shubman Gill. Though he was tested by the Sri Lankan pacers early on, Virat Kohli went steady as the innings played on. He and Shubman Gill played with confidence and with safety, relying on boundaries to set into motion an innings which looked like pushing back Sri Lanka further back.

Both the batters looked set for reaching the triple figure marks when they departed to leave the fans stunned. First, Shubman Gill departed off Dilshan Madushanka in the 30th over, then Virat Kohli fell to the same bowler in the 32nd over. The whole Wankhede Stadium was stunned after the dismissal. In getting out, the former India captain however failed to match Sachin's record of most ODI centuries (49) in this match.

India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli surpassed iconic Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the batter with the most thousand runs scored in a single year in the ODI format.

Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

In his decorated career, Virat crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023.

Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007.

Kohli's knock of 88(94) was his 10th 50-plus score in the ODI this year. Shubman Gill is leading the chart with twelve 50-plus ODI scores in 2023.

Virat's game-changing knock against the Lions also brought up his 118th 50-plus score in the ODI format.

Virat and Gill's 189-run stand was India's second-highest partnership against Sri Lanka in World Cups. The first spot still belongs to Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's sensational partnership of 318 runs at Taunton in 1999.

With ANI inputs