After registering four defeats on the trot, their worst in the history of the World Cup, Pakistan took a sigh of relief after edging out Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr shared six wickets to help Pakistan restrict Bangladesh for 204 in 45.1 overs. In reply, openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique slammed half-centuries to give Pakistan a launchpad in the chase.

Recalled into the side to replace Imam-ul-Haq, Zaman smashed seven sixes and three fours in his quickfire knock of 81 off 74 balls. Shafique, on the other hand, played second fiddle to Zaman, chipping in with 68 off 69 deliveries as Pakistan crossed the finishing line in 32.3 overs.

During his knock, Zaman leathered the longest six of the tournament, a 95m hit off Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed.

Commentators Ravi Shastri, Waqar Younis and Shane Watson were left scratching their heads as Zaman smoked Taskin for a monstrous six over midwicket.

"What a sound. Wow. That's a proper whack," Shastri was heard as saying on air.

Advertisement

"Wow. 95 meters. Easily the biggest of the tournament so far I guess," added former Pakistan captain Younis.

"There are not too many batters in the world who can do that to that ball," quipped Watson.

That Six from Fakhar Zaman pic.twitter.com/WrEp3y2hZj — Ans (@PakForeverIA) October 31, 2023

With the win, Pakistan now have six points and sit in fifth place in the 10-nation table.

Australia, in fourth place, have eight points and a game in hand while third-placed New Zealand are third, also on eight points, having also played one game fewer.

Pakistan face the Kiwis on Saturday in Bengaluru before finishing their group campaign against defending champions England in Kolkata on November 11.

As well as two wins, the 1992 champions will need other results go their way if they are to stay in the tournament.

(With AFP Inputs)

