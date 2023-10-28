Amid outrage from fans and experts, the International Cricket Council has issued clarification over Rassie van der Dussen's LBW decision in a World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday. In the 19th over of South Africa's 271-run chase, netizens spotted an 'erroneous' glitch after van der Dussen was adjudged LBW off Usama Mir's delivery. The South African batter went on the back foot without judging the trajectory of the ball and Mir's delivery struck him on the pads. On-field umpire Paul Reiffel raised his finger, but van der Dussen immediately went for the DRS.

At first, the ball-tracking technology showed that Mir's delivery would have gone on to miss the leg stump but that tracking was taken off air.

However, another tracking appeared, showing that the ball was clipping the leg stump. That is where all the confusion started as fans posted screenshots of the DRS glitch on social media.

On both occasions, the tracking showed the ball was pitching in line, the impact was 'umpire's call', but both had a different trajectory on the final part.

Van der Dussen was in disbelief as the third umpire asked the Reiffel to stay with his original decision. However, ans were quick to question the reason behind the glitch

@TinusvS4 Did you see this? DRS shows Rassie is not out and then resets and then shows out? Who's is verifying DRS and how does such mistakes happen? pic.twitter.com/1PjIKkdfvz — WhatWouldKallisSay (@WhatKallisSaid) October 27, 2023

Wickets missing turned into an umpire's call.



Unlucky Rassie Van Der Dussen. pic.twitter.com/W8eRLByPO3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2023

Despite agreeing that there was glitch in the technology, ICC clarified that the right decision was made eventually.

"In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by Wisden.

In the end, South Africa won the match by one wicket, with Keshav Maharaj hitting the winning boundary.