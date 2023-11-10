England will square off against Pakistan in their final ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, November 11. The famed Eden Gardens Stadium will host this clash, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. Defending champions England are already out of contention for the semi-finals following a disastrous campaign, with just two wins and six defeats in their eight matches so far. However, they had something to cherish in their previous match as they got the better of Netherlands by 160 runs. Batting first, the Jos Buttler-led side posted a mammoth 339/9 courtesy of Ben Stokes' superb 84-ball 108.

Thereafter, a disciplined bowling performance, led by Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's three-wicket hauls, ensured a comfortable victory and a ray of light for their Champions Trophy 2025 qualification hopes.

Ahead of their last ICC World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, which will also be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 final, England will trust the following players to get them over the line and conclude the ongoing tournament on a high.

Openers: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan, the dynamic opener, has displayed remarkable form in the ICC World Cup 2023, amassing 373 runs at an average of 46.62 and a strike rate of 103.32. His consistent run-scoring includes one ton and two half-centuries, making him England's leading run-scorer and a pivotal player in the tournament.

On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow has failed to get going in the mega event with a string of low scores. Barring his 52-run knock against Bangladesh, the opening batter has been mediocre throughout the tournament. However, his ability to provide aggressive starts will be crucial, especially against Pakistan's in-form seamer Shaheen Afridi in the powerplay phase.

Middle order: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

Joe Root, who finished the ICC World Cup 2019 as England's leading run-getter, hasn't been able to replicate his heroics this time out. After scoring two half-centuries against New Zealand (77) & Bangladesh (82) in the opening two matches, his tally has read 11, 2, 3, 0, 13 and 28, indicating a massive dip in form. Nonetheless, he is set to retain his place in the starting lineup for this contest.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes returned to his best after a scintillating century against the Netherlands in the previous match. The onus will be on him once again to get the scoreboard ticking and guide his team to a respectable total.

Captain Jos Buttler is another player on the lookout for a big knock. The wicket-keeper batter has had a forgettable campaign, with 43 being his best individual score. Overall, he has scored a mere 111 runs in eight innings alongside nine catches and two stumpings behind the wickets.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey

Moeen Ali returned with three wickets in the last match against the Netherlands to open his account in the ongoing competition. In the five games that he has featured in, the veteran has scored 87 runs and scalped three wickets.

Liam Livingstone has endured a poor campaign as per his standards, amassing just 60 runs and three wickets in six matches. The 30-year-old is, however, most likely to make a comeback in place of Harry Brook to give his side an additional bowling option.

Chris Woakes and David Willey have been the standout performers in the all-rounders' roster. While Woakes has scored 127 runs in seven innings, Willey has played his cameos in the form of 63 runs in five matches batting lower down the order. Moreover, the two fast bowlers have combined to take 17 wickets.

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Mark Wood has bagged six wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.46 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Against Pakistan, he has taken 11 wickets in seven ODIs and will hope to extend this form in his team's last match of the tournament.

Adil Rashid has been one of England's best players at the ICC World Cup 2023, securing 13 wickets. His variations and control over the ball have been instrumental, providing vital breakthroughs in crucial moments.

England Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (c and wk)

Moeen Ali

Liam Livingstone

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Adil Rashid