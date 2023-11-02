Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne was not impressed by the inclusion of 'Bazball' in Collins dictionary as he hilariously termed it as "garbage". Notably, the termed 'Bazball' was coined after former New Zealand captain Brendon MCcCullum, who is popularly known as 'Baz', took over the reigns as England's Test coach in May 2022. Australia and England players share a love-relationship due to their 'Ashes' rivalry. With both teams set to face off in the ongoing Cricket World Cup on Saturday, November 4, Labuschagne was asked to share his views on inclusion of 'Bazball' in the Collins dictionary.

"Oh man that is garbage. I don't know what that is honestly," Labuschagne said in a video uploaded by cricket.com.au.

Listed as a noun, Bazball is described "a style of test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner," in the dictionary.

Bazball was one of Collins' 10 words of the year and was also shortlisted for the Word of the Year but lost out to AI (artificial intelligence).

It was also named by Harper Collins as one of the 10 most significant new words of the year.

While the word Bazball has already been added to the online version of the dictionary, it will be included in the next edition of the physical dictionary.

Australia, 4th, take on bottom-placed England in Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Defending champions England have lost five of their six games so far, and stare at an early exit from the tournament.

Australia, on the other hand, are on a four-game winning run, having lost their first two matches of the tournament.