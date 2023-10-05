ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Defending champions England take on New Zealand in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Reports have emerged that the Jos Buttler-led side could be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes for the game due to a hip injury. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without the services of captain Kane Williamson, who still recovering from a knee injury. In his absence, Tom Latham will lead the team in the tournament opener. Both teams had met faced off during the 2019 World Cup final, with England coming out on top in dramatic fashion. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the LIVE Updates of ICC World Cup 2023 Match between England and New Zealand from Ahmedabad