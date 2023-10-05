Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand Live, Cricket World Cup Live Score: Focus On Ben Stokes' Fitness As England Begin Title Defence vs New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Defending champions England take on New Zealand in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England vs New Zealand Live Score: England begin title defence against New Zealand.© AFP
ENG vs NZ, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Defending champions England take on New Zealand in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Reports have emerged that the Jos Buttler-led side could be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes for the game due to a hip injury. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without the services of captain Kane Williamson, who still recovering from a knee injury. In his absence, Tom Latham will lead the team in the tournament opener. Both teams had met faced off during the 2019 World Cup final, with England coming out on top in dramatic fashion. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the LIVE Updates of ICC World Cup 2023 Match between England and New Zealand from Ahmedabad
- 11:57 (IST)ENG vs NZ, Cricket WC Live: Hello!Good mornig and welcome to our live coverage of the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand from Ahmedabad.
