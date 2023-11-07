England will take on the Netherlands in Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, on November 8. The match will commence at 02:00 PM IST. The 2019 champions England have had a complete disaster of a campaign. The English team will not be playing in the semi-finals following their defeat against Australia. Against the Aussies, the English team failed to chase down a score of 286. While no defending champion has ever sunk to the lowest position in the standings, Jos Buttler and Co will look to redeem their pride against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have exceeded everyone's expectations with their performance in the competition. The Dutch team are aiming for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. A shock win over England will strengthen their position in the table.

Openers: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan

Amidst the underwhelming performance of the defending champions, England, opener Dawid Malan has emerged as a shining light. Malan has scored a total of 286 runs in the seven matches played so far. The left-handed batter has a strike rate of 99.65. He has scored a century and a half-century, with a highest score of 140.

Jonny Bairstow is yet to showcase his full batting potential in the ongoing World Cup. As England's third-highest run-scorer, the right-handed opener has accumulated a total of 141 runs in seven matches, maintaining a strike rate of 85.45.

Middle-order: Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Joe Root, the former England cricket team skipper, is the second-highest run-scorer for England in the ongoing competition. The right-handed batsman has notched 188 runs in seven matches. Root has a strike rate of 91.71 and has secured two half-centuries, with a highest score of 82.

England captain Jos Buttler has experienced a less-than-ideal World Cup both in his leadership role and as a batter. This right-handed batter has scored 106 runs in seven matches, achieving a strike rate of 93.80, with his highest individual score being 43.

Following a challenging start, Ben Stokes has found his form in the recent matches of the competition. The left-handed batter almost single-handedly secured a win for England against Australia with a score of 64. In total, the middle-order batsman has accumulated 112 runs in the last four matches.

All-rounder: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali

Liam Livingstone, in contrast to his potential, has experienced a relatively subdued World Cup. The all-rounder has contributed 60 runs in six matches. He has also bagged three wickets for his team in the ongoing competition.

Moeen Ali has been responsible for providing a rear-guard action for England in most of the matches with the top-order failing to fire. So far, the left-handed batter has chipped in with 83 runs in four matches.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, David Willey

Adil Rashid has emerged as England's most prolific bowler in the tournament, capitalising on the spin-friendly pitches on offer. Rashid leads the charts as England's top wicket-taker in the competition, having secured 10 scalps from seven matches. He has the best figures of 3/42 in the current edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England pacer David Willey, with his pace and ability to generate bounce, has posed a significant challenge to opposing batsmen in the tournament. So far, the left-arm bowler has bagged six wickets in four matches for his team.

The England fast bowlers, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, have bagged six and eight wickets, respectively, in the competition. Their contributions have complemented David Willey's performance in the tournament.

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (c & wk)

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

David Willey

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood