Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been engaged in an un-ending banter with former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on social media. Ever since Hafeez branded Kohli ‘selfish' for the tempo of his knock en route 49th ODI ton, Vaughan has been taking a swipe at him at every opportunity. After Pakistan lost their final league-stage game of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against England on Saturday, Vaughan took another swipe at Hafeez and the Pakistan team, suggesting maybe Babar Azam's men need to be ‘selfish like Virat'.

“Maybe Pakistan batters need to be a bit more selfish like Virat @MHafeez22,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Maybe Pakistans batters need to be a bit more selfish like Virat @MHafeez22— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)November 11, 2023

After Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI tons, Hafeez said on a Pakistani show: "I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first."

Vaughan, however, wasn't pleased with Hafeez's remarks on the matter and explained to him what the role of an anchor is. Since that incident, the two have been trying to troll each other on social media.

As for the Pakistan team, they are out of the World Cup semi-finals race after losing the final league stage game of the tournament to defending champions England. Pakistan's campaign has been such that questions have been raised on a number of players' place in the team as well as skipper Babar Azam's leadership skills.

The Indian team, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 8 games in the tournament and are certain to finish at the No. 1 spot. India will take on New Zealand in the semi-final of the quadrennial event.