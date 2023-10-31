Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious jibe at former England skipper Michael Vaughan after the hosts defeated the defending champions in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. Asked to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led posted a total of 229/9 in 50 overs. Later, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah joined hands and helped India to bundle out England for 129, registering a win by 100 runs. With this win, Team India has got six victories in as many matches and taken the top spot on the points. England, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table with only one win out of six matches.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaffer tagged Vaughan is his post, where he wrote that England can still fight for a place in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Cheer up @MichaelVaughan I think England can still qualify... For Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in top 7 #INDvENG #CWC2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 29, 2023

Jaffer's remark was a reference to ICC's new rule which stated that the top seven team of the ongoing World Cup will directly qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy along with hosts Pakistan to compete in the eight-team event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC Board approved the qualification system for the 2025 Champions Trophy in 2021, when the tournament was brought back. For the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy, the top eight teams in the ODI rankings qualified for the event.

After the win against England, Team India will now take on Sri Lanka for their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Mumbai.