After India defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 to book a spot in the final, the focus shifted to the Australia vs South Africa encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The battle between the two cricketing giants, however, wouldn't just be decided on the basis of a contest between the bat and the ball, but also the conditions at the venue. Rain threat has been looming large on the second semi-final. In fact, it did rain at the Eden Gardens in the morning on Thursday, prompting the groundsmen to cover the field.

Though chances of rain are fairly slim during the match hours -- from 2 PM IST to 11 PM IST -- there's a reserve day in place in a case where rain prevents even a 20-over-per-side contest in Kolkata. As per AccuWeather, the chances of rain hover around just 7% at Eden Gardens on the matchday.

Eden Gardens Hourly Weather Report: Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023:

At 1pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 2pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 26 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 26 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 25 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 25 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 24 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 24 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 24 degree Celsius, rain probability - 7 percent

What Happens If Rain Washes Out Semi-final 2?

In case of a washout on Thursday, the semi-final will continue from where it had stopped on Friday. But, if Friday also sees the same fate unfolding, South Africa will go through to the final as they had finished higher in the points table in comparison to Australia during the league stage of the campaign.

