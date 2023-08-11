Former India batter Aakash Chopra has raised doubts over Sanju Samson's place in the squad for the World Cup. Samson, who is currently with the Indian team in West Indies, smashed a fifty during the third ODI against West Indies earlier this month. Chopra feels that Samson's participation in the World Cup will depend on KL Rahul's fitness. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul, alongwith Shreyas Iyer, will be given plenty of time to prove their fitness.

"At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him [Samson] in the World Cup team. I don't think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra, however, stressed on the fact that Samson is only 28, and that he'll have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent in the future.

"Samson is only 28 years old. He does have time on his side. It's not the end of the world. You have the T20 World Cup next year. Plenty of cricket will be played after that too," he added.

Earlier, Chopra had urged Samson not to waste the opportunities given to him.

"Sanju Samson - don't waste your chance. If you waste your chance, you will remember it later. It is not that if Ishan Kishan goes from the top, Sanju cannot go from below. Both can go and Jitesh Sharma can come," Chopra had on his YouTube channel.

India will open its World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai.