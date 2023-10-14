The high-voltage ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan is almost here and the fans are unable to hide their emotions about the highly-anticipated clash. Both the teams will be coming to this match after winning their first two matches in the tournament. Talking about Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side first defeated Australia and then went on to register an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan. Ahead of the match against Pakistan, former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail gave an interesting advice to Team India, which might benefit the visitors.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel of Cricket Pakistan, former pacer Mohammad Sami spoke about the inclusion of all-rounder Shardul Thakur in India's Playing XI against Afghanistan, in the place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sami stated that India should have opted for pacer Mohammed Shami instead of Shardul.

"This is why we are saying that India's squad is very balanced. If you look at the wicket, it had a bit of grass. So I think, two spinners was the right call. So they made that change looking at the wicket. But I think, instead of Shardul Thakur, they should have gone with Mohammad Shami. He is an experienced bowler, bowls the yorker well, and has good defensive skills. So, I think Shami deserved to play instead of Thakur," said Sami in a YouTube video uploaded by Cricket Pakistan.

Sohail joined the conversation and gave a hilarious response to Sami's suggestion. "Shami ko Pakistan ke khilaaf na hi khilaye. Shardul ko hi khilaye. Khatarnak bowler hai.(Let's hope they

don't pick Shami against Pakistan. He is a dangerous bowler. Let them play Shardul only)," said Sohail.

Earlier on Friday, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that there is "99 per cent chance" of Shubman Gill playing against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 clash.

Gill missed the first two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness as he was reportedly suffering from dengue. However, he travelled to Ahmedabad with the team and he even took part in a batting practice session on Thursday.

"99 per cent he (Gill) will play. We'll see tomorrow (Saturday) about that," Rohit said when asked about Gill's health at the pre-match press conference.