Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh went on rant after multiple controversies hit the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday. Both Pakistan and South Africa were on the receiving end of some controversial calls by the technology. While South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen was adjudged LBW due to a DRS glitch, his teammate Tabraiz Shamsi survived a similar dismissal due to the umpire's call. Harbhajan asked for more consistency in such decisions, adding that the officials should either completely rely on technology or stick with the umpire's call.

Reacting to an old video of former England captain Nasser Hussain defending the technology, Harbhajan urged the ICC not to fool people who are madly in love with the sport.

"Paid to speak for tech to show tech is right .he is suggesting tech is right @imVkohli isn't Coz tech must have paid the broadcaster to show how important is tech .. Ok if the tech is right go with tech y do u need umpires to stick to the their own decisions ? Utterly nonsense .. use 1 tech or umpire .. don't make people fool who love this game blindly," Harbhajan posted on X (former Twitter).

South African skipper Temba Bavuma admitted his team was lucky after pulling off a one wicket win over Pakistan.

"I do think we could have shown a lot more of a clinical display in going about that run chase. I think we did have luck on our side. We did give them opportunities to get into the game," Bavuma was quoted as saying by AFP.