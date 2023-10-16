Afghanistan clinched a stunning 69-run win against England in the 13th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Following Afghanistan's thrilling win, Rashid Khan took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and praised the crowd in Delhi. He also thanked the fans at the stadium and all over the world for supporting the team. "Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai. A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going throughout the game. And to all our supporters around the world thank you for your love," Rashid Khan wrote on X.

Talking about the match, Rahmanulah Gurbaz played an 80-run knock from 57 balls in the first inning. Ikram Alikhil also helped Gurbaz and scored 58 runs from 66 balls to set a 285-run target.

Adil Rashid led the English bowling attack as he took three wickets for 42 runs. Mark Wood scalped two wickets in his nine-over spell.

In the run chase, Harry Brook scored 66 runs from 61 balls, but no other English batsmen could cross the 50-run mark against Afghanistan's bowling attack.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was named the Player of the Match after he took three wickets and gave away 51 runs in his 10-over spell. Rashid Khan also picked up three wickets for 37 runs. Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets in his six-over spell.

Afghanistan won their first match of the tournament against England having lost to India in the earlier encounter. Following that, they stand in sixth place in the ODI World Cup 2023 points after winning just one game in the ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan will next play against New Zealand on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

