India defeated South Africa by 243 runs in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. It was another team effort from the Rohit Sharma-led side as it routed the Proteas in the game. India posted a big total of 326 for 5 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata before bowling out the second-placed team in the points table at a paltry score of 83 runs. After the game, Shreyas Iyer, who contributed with a 77-run knock in India's win, joined former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri alongside presenter Mayanti Langer.

While Shastri and Langer both asked questions from Iyer, Gavaskar failed to do so despite having something to ask. Later, he revealed the reason behind that.

"Yeah, I wanted to ask him something, but I got a bit distracted because there was an Indian flag with a company's name on it. And you know, that is really not allowed. The India flag cannot be defaced by anything," said Gavaskar on air.

"They (the flag-bearers) have gone now. In fact, I believe the police, next time they see something like that, they should not only confiscate the flag, but also warn those people not to put any advertising or whatever it is, whether a company or their product, on the India flag. That is completely not all. I am sorry, I got a bit distracted. I know Ravi (Shastri) wanted me to ask Shreyas a question, but I was just looking at those guys, and trying to signal them," Gavaskar added.

Talking about the game, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja shone as India thrashed South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash.

Virat Kohli scored a world record-equalling century (101 not out) on his 35th birthday as India posted a big total of 326 for 5 on the tricky wicket in Kolkata after opting to bat first.

Rohit Sharma also played a blistering 40-run knock off only 24 balls, contributing to India's total.

In reply, Ravindra Jadeja returned a five-wicket haul (5 for 33) as India bundled out the Proteas for a paltry total.