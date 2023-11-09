Noah Croes replaced injured Ryan Klein in the Netherlands' squad for their final World Cup league game against India. Croes, who has played one ODI, was named as a replacement after Klein was ruled out due to a lower back injury. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Noah Croes as a replacement for Ryan Klein in the Netherlands squad," said the ICC in a statement.

With two wins from eight games, the Netherlands are out of the semifinals race. They lost to England by 160 runs on Wednesday night.

