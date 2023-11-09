Story ProgressBack to home
ODI World Cup 2023: Noah Croes Replaces Injured Ryan Klein In Netherlands Squad
Noah Croes replaced injured Ryan Klein in the Netherlands' squad for their final World Cup league game against India.
Noah Croes replaced injured Ryan Klein in the Netherlands' squad for their final World Cup league game against India. Croes, who has played one ODI, was named as a replacement after Klein was ruled out due to a lower back injury. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Noah Croes as a replacement for Ryan Klein in the Netherlands squad," said the ICC in a statement.
With two wins from eight games, the Netherlands are out of the semifinals race. They lost to England by 160 runs on Wednesday night.
