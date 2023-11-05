Star India batter Virat Kohli turned 35 on Sunday, November 5 and his legion of fans will hope he can mark the occasion by equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 One-Day International centuries. Kohli and India are squaring off against South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, hoping to end the group stage at the top of the points table. Kohli has scored 48 ODI tons so far, but has already missed out on two centuries in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Kohli was dismissed on 95 and 88 in the matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively. Reports have claimed that the Cricket Association of Bengal will present Kohli a golden bat on his birthday.

Ahead of the match, a clip went viral on social media where a fan was seen touching Kohli's feet. Kohli acknowledged the gesture of the young fan, but ask him not to touch his feet.

India and South Africa, placed first and second in the points table, are already into the last four and will stay on course to meet again in the November 19 final in Ahmedabad if they retain their current positions.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the Proteas.

Fresh from skittling out Sri Lanka for just 55 in Mumbai on Thursday, India are unchanged for this heavyweight clash at Eden Gardens as they look for an eighth win eight games.

South Africa made just one change to the side that overwhelmed New Zealand by 190 runs in Pune on Wednesday, with left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi replacing paceman Gerald Coetzee.

