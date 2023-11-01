The India vs Pakistan rivalry always makes news. Opinions and comments from both sides more often than not are strong and sharp. During the India vs Pakistan ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 the hype hit the roof. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team won the match easily and are on a winning run of six matches. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team are in tricky spot with only three wins in seven matches. Their chances of entering the semi-final are slim.

In the midst of this, former Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq was asked a question on an Youtube channel 'Hasna Mana Hai' regarding an old comment of his, where he called Jasprit Bumrah, a 'baby bowler'. Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of the Indian bowling attack at the Cricket World Cup, with his latest fine show coming against England.

In 2019, in an interview to Cricket Pakistan, Abdul Razzaq had said: "I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him."

On the TV show, Abdul Razzaq was asked about his comments considering his performance in the World Cup.

"Whatever I said, it was interpreted in the wrong way. The question was how do you see Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Jasprit Bumrah, Shoaib Akhtar. Unke samne, woh baby bowler hai (He is a baby bowler in front of them) Maine ye kabhi nhi kaha ki Bumrah acha bowler nhi hai. Par jab aap unhe Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath se compare karenge to unhe baby bowler na kahu to aur kya kahu. (I have never said that he is not a good bowler. But if you compare him with Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, you tell me if I am wrong in calling him baby bowler). Jab main team main aaya tha, main bhi bachcha tha Wasim Akram ke samne (When I came into the Pakistan team, I was also a baby in front of Wasim Akram)," said Razzaq.

While Bumrah has often been compared with Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, former Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram seems to have completely ended that debate.

"He is the best in the world right now. Top of the ladder! The control, the pace, the variations, just a complete bowler. A treat to watch. With the new ball, to get this kind of movement on this kind of pitch ... pace, carry, follow-through... you name it he's a complete bowler," Wasim said in a chat on A-Sports.