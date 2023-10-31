The Indian cricket team's all-win performance at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 has led to fans dreaming of a title from the Rohit Sharma-led side. India cricket team last win the ODI World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Two members from that world champion team are in the current squad too - Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Virat Kohli, a former Indian cricket team captain himself, is in great form. He has already scored a ton and three half-centuries to be one of the top-scorers in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

After India's latest win at the Cricket World Cup 2023 against England on Sunday, Virat Kohli had a rather interesting message from NBA team Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. The Indian-American businessman was born in Mumbai

"Hey, Virat! Congratulations, you guys won once again! And you're really messing up with my sleep because I live in North California, and I wake up really early everyday to watch the boys in blue. And you keep winning and winning, you beat england today, Congrats!" Vivek Ranadive said in a video on social media.

"And I own the Sacramento Kings and I got your own shirt for you, so I'm hoping to see you soon. May be when you win it all and lift the trophy, I'll get to see you. But good luck and Jai Ho!"

NBA team @SacramentoKings owner is a fan of



Craze for Virat is unreal. Global superstar for a reason! pic.twitter.com/6eiIMiF8IP — A (@_shortarmjab_) October 30, 2023

Virat Kohli is is currently on 48 ODI tons. He needs one ore to equal the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar

India's 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli revealed "reverse slap" as the shot that he would like to borrow from England's consistent batter Joe Root. Lavishing praise on Root, Kohli told Star Sports, "Joe, he is great all-round the way he plays reverse slap I would like to take that shot."

Advertisement

Root has played this shot numerous times against spinners as well as pacers to find boundaries and put pressure on the bowlers. There aren't many batters who can execute this specific shot the way Root does especially in the red-ball format.