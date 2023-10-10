Virat Kohli left an indelible mark in Indian cricket team's 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. Virat Kohli stepped up with the team reeling under pressure in a 199-run chase and scored a gritty 85. He was involved in a 165-run stand with KL Rahul which not only took India out of the danger zone but also ensured that the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team began the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup with a win. But there was another moment when Virat Kohli showed his prowess.

It came during the Australian innings, when former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took an acrobatic catch of Mitchell Marsh off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. In the third over of Australia's innings in the Cricket World Cup match, Marsh was tricked into poking at a delivery by Jasprit Bumrah that was outside the off stump. Virat Kohli dived to his left to grab the ball and sent Mitchell Marsh packing.

India fielding coach T Dilip showered praise on Virat Kohli for the catch despite the ball travelling towards the 'non-dominant side' of his body.

"I think one of the great things about Kohli you can always see is that his intensity level is always the same whether it's a match or practice. Yesterday was a prime example where we tried to challenge both laterally and also height-wise," Dilip said in a video uploaded by BCCI TV.

"He was up to it all the time and today's catch was so special because it was going towards his non-dominant side and also was low. Also, he was in front, especially in Chennai, and he reacted quickly. So, it was amazing to see as a fielding coach what we have executed in the match, what we have practised," he added.

Kohli was also awarded the gold medal for best fielding by Indian fielding coach Dilip. In a fun behind-the-scenes video posted by the BCCI, Kohli was seen being awarded the medal by the fielding coach.

While giving the medal, the Indian fielding coach praised Shreyas Iyer for his excellent dive while fielding. Dilip later added that the team focuses on consistency and not just one catch but overall performance, for which he chose Virat Kohli for the best fielding award.

"In today's game against Australia Shreyas Iyer was excellent with diving while fielding. But in our team, we always talked about consistency, it is not about just one catch but overall performance and it is not only just doing your job but backing up and encouraging other teammates to perform better. So, I think this one goes to Virat," T Dilip said while awarding the medal.

India next play Afghanistan on Wednesday in their second match of the Cricket World Cup.

With ANI inputs