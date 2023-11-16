India are in the final of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Only one win remains in between the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and the Cricket World Cup trophy. India have not an ICC trophy since 2013 and the Indian cricket team is on the cusp of ending that drought at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Ahead of the match, there were reports that said hosts have changed the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in order to assist their spinners.

The reports said that although a new deck was prepared for the match, the match was ultimately played on a 'used surface'. After Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami guided India to the Cricket World Cup 2023 final with a win over New Zealand, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar fumed over the rumours.

"I hope Australia comes through because then we will read some more rubbish about the pitch being shifted. And, then to see to all those stupidos proven wrong with 713 runs scored on this pitch, which was supposed to be a shifted pitch, that is also going to happen. I would love to see that come from Australian and their media. I would love to see those morons being proven wrong once again. Never mind who wins. The runs and the way the pitch behaves.," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer powered India into the final of the World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma's (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 66-ball 80 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, propelled India to an imposing 397 for four after the skipper won a good toss.

New Zealand were stopped at 327 in 48.5 overs as Mohammed Shami finished with incredible figures of 7/57.

The highlight of the New Zealand innings was a 181-run partnership between Kane williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134).

Earlier Rohit, as is his wont, went after the bowling straightaway, and almost killed the contest in the first hour of play at the Wankhede Stadium, his dazzling array of stokes leaving the Kiwis bruised and battered.

Going for one too many, Rohit fell for a 29-ball 47 but Gill took over from there and continued to torment the Kiwis with his repertoire of strokes.

After Gill was forced to go back, Kohli and Iyer carried on the good work to set New Zealand an improbable target. Gill, though, came back and remained not out on 80 off 66 balls.

During the course of his innings, Kohli also became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

With PTI inputs