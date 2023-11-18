The Indian cricket team will get down to action in its most important match in the last few years in the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face five-time champions with an eye on a third ODI World Cup title. It Rohit Sharma lead the Indian cricket team to a win in the title clash, he will be the third India skipper to win the ODI Cricket World Cup after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni. India have been unbeaten at the Cricket World Cup so far with a 10-match winning steak.

While the Indian cricket team's on-field display has been smooth, there have been a couple of conspiracy theories regarding their results. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final there were allegations of pitch swapping. Before that, an ex-Pakistan player alleged that India were getting 'different balls'. Apart from that, former Pakistan cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that Rohit Sharma was deliberately throwing the coin far to win the toss to gain advantage.

During an appearance on Geo News, Bakht claimed that India captain Rohit Sharma was deliberately throwing the coin far to win the toss.

"Shararat kar sakta hoon? Mai ek sawal kar raha hoon agar hum dikha sake toss ke waqt. Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hai vo dur fenkte hai aur dusra captain jaa ke kabhi nahi dekhta ki vo sahi usne call kiya (Can I be allowed a little mischief? At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call)," Bakht was heard as saying on-air.

Former India star Wasim Jaffer has hit back at the coin toss 'baseless theorist' in his witty style. He posted a video of player throwing the coin far away during toss on his 'X' account, along with the captain. "Hope @ImRo45 does this at the toss tomorrow just to make fun of all the baseless theorists #INDvAUS #CWC2023Final"

Hope @ImRo45 does this at the toss tomorrow just to make fun of all the baseless theorists #INDvAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/M8npYpQrPn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 18, 2023

Earlier, former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram put an end to the controversy, slamming Bakht for making 'embarrassing' claims.

"Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it," a fuming Akram said on A Sports.