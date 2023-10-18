India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup: The Indian cricket team is on a roll and the dream of winning the ODI Cricket World Cup is going strong. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has so far bundled out two heavyweight teams - Australia and Pakistan - under 200 in its first and third matches. In its second match, India defeated Afghanistan. India are yet to lose a match and with an eye on a fourth straight win, India face Bangladesh. All eyes will be on the Indian playing against Bangladesh, with top players having featured in all the three matches.

Will the Indian cricket team management be tempted to change the combination? That is a big question. Several players in the Indian cricket team have come back from lengthy injury breaks. Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are part of that list.

However, with the race for semi-final firmly on, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hinted that the team management, as of Wednesday, is not looking to inker with their winning combination in the match against Bangladesh.

"It is important to maintain the start. As of now, there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. We want to carry this momentum to the next game as well," Mhambrey said reporters on Wednesday.

Mohammed Siraj has done well in company of Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for Mohammed Shami and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's dazzling show has sidelined Ashwin.

Mhambrey acknowledged that it is difficult to see a quality fast bowler like Shami not getting a game so far in the World Cup, adding that the team management has had conversations with the player.

"Honestly, it is never easy to see. But right now the conversations are on, we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad the message from us is clear that we pick a team we feel is the best for that wicket," Mhambrey said.

"Sometimes you will miss out, someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash (Ravinchandran Ashwin) will miss out and I think that is the communication we had with him (and) we were very clear.

"It is a difficult decision, honestly we know with the quality that he brings to the team. It is difficult but we have to take the decision, we (can) only have eleven on the field," the India bowling coach added.

Mhambrey praised Ashwin for being a perfect ‘team guy' after the ‘world class' bowler was dropped from the team after the opening game against Australia in Chennai. Mhambrey said all talks in the camp are always team-centric.

"He has been a great lad, he understands that, he is a great team guy. I have never seen him grumpy, I have never seen him complaining at any time in any of the last few years that he has been with us," the former India player said.

“Even after so many years, he is there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling. He's a great team man.”

Mhambrey said it is difficult to create space in the playing XI for Suryakumar, who featured consistently in India's buildup to the World Cup.

“Surya is a champion, he is a match-winner for you. He has shown (it) to you. He is a difficult batsman to bowl anywhere, look at the fine leg area (and) you need to get it covered, you look at third man (and) you need to get it covered. You bring covers up and he starts hitting out there. He is a 360 (degree) player,” Mhambrey said.

“It is a difficult decision, like Ashwin, like Shami. Surya is a quality player, (but) it is difficult to get someone like him.

“You need to create an opportunity for him to play, but the question then (gets) asked is whom do you replace him with? We do not have a slot for him right now but we all know what he brings to the table. If an opportunity arises, he will get his game."

With PTI inputs