Virat Kohli had to leave the field for some time during the India vs Pakistan clash at the Cricket World Cup 2023 as he was wearing the wrong jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. While the other Indian cricket team players were sporting a jersey with the tri-colour stripes on their shoulder, Kohli's jersey had three white stripes. Kohli realised the mistake mid-match and had to rush back to the dugout to change the jersey. He was back in action after some time with the crowd cheering him on.

(Today match score IND vs PAK live | ICC WC points table | World Cup schedule)

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a blockbuster Cricket World Cup 2023 match expected to be attended by 120,000 fans.

Virat Kohli comes back wearing the tricolor jersey after he accidentally came wearing the wrong jersey to the field. pic.twitter.com/4Q8GyMkXtX — Virat Kohli Updates (@VK18Updates) October 14, 2023

Opening batsman Shubman Gill returns to the team and takes the place of Ishan Kishan after recovering from dengue fever and missing the first two matches.

Virat Kohli mistakenly wore the wrong jersey (Tri Colour strap missing.) He got the right one as soon as he realised.



#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/fnvzulpUXm — Syed Jaffer🇮🇳 (@writopath) October 14, 2023

"Cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere," Rohit said at the toss as the home crowd roared.

"Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary."

Virat Kohli mistakenly wore the jersey with white stripes, but has now changed to the one with tri-color stripes. pic.twitter.com/WyzsKYgKV1 — Sidharth (@CrikTour) October 14, 2023

Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who also won their two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, come in unchanged from their previous win.

Advertisement

Against Sri Lanka, they chased down a World Cup record of 345 in Hyderabad.

Skipper Babar Azam said he would have also fielded first had he won the toss.

"We also wanted to bowl first," he said. "We have had good two wins, momentum and confidence is high. Jam-packed stadium, we will enjoy it."

The world's biggest cricket stadium was a sea of blue due to a largely Indian presence after Pakistan fans from across the boder were unable to secure visas.

Advertisement

Teams

India:Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan:Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

(With AFP inputs)