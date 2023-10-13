Team India continued with their fiery performance and registered their second win in the ongoing ODI World Cup, with a eight-wicket win over Afghanistan. Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted a total of 272/8 in 50 overs with Jasprit Bumrah taking a four-wicket haul. Later, skipper Rohit Sharma hammered a century as the hosts chased down the target in just 35 overs. Apart from such a brilliant chase, it was Shardul Thakur's fantastic catch which grabbed a lot of limelight.

In the 13th over of Afghanistan's innings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz miscued his shot towards the deep backward square leg boundary off a short ball by Hardik Pandya. Shardul anticipated the catch brilliantly as he took it calmly, flicked the ball away as he crossed the boundary line and came back in time to complete it properly.

After the match, the entire Indian camp lauded Shardul for his brilliant catch and he was awarded a medal in the dressing room for breathtaking fielding. He was handed over the medal by none other than Virat Kohli, who himself had won the same award after the previous match against Australia.

"The catch was at a crucial period because Hardik took a chance bowling a bouncer and we needed a wicket at that stage. Very happy to convert the catch. I have been part of this team for a few years now and I know the boys really well," said Shardul about the catch in a video posted by BCCI TV.

- By @28anand



The medal baton has been passed from Virat Kohli to Shardul Thakur for best fielder of the day #CWC23 | #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | #MeninBlue



Check it out — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

"I am comfortable in this dressing room and we have created an atmosphere where there is no such things as seniors and juniors. Everyone has gelled in so well that you don't feel nervousness here," he added.

Team India will now be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their next ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad.