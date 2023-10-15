Team India maintained their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup as they defeated the Babar Azam-led side by seven wickets on Saturday. Opting to bowl, the hosts bundled out Pakistan for 191 with the entire bowling unit contributing equally. Later, skipper Rohit Sharma-led from the front and played a brilliant knock of 86 runs as India chased down the target in 30.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand. With this win, Team India has taken the top spot in the points table with three wins in as many matches.

Apart from taking the top seat, India's win also sparked a meme fest on social as former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious video to sum up the hosts victory over Pakistan.

Talking about the match, India fired on all cylinders in what was supposed to be war minus the shooting, blowing away arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in a World Cup face-off that ended in a damp squib after causing unbridled hysteria and logistical hassles.

In what is seen as the pinnacle of cricket by fans in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the undisputed star of the match, scoring a 63-ball 86 to power his team to the modest target of 192 with as many as 19.3 overs to spare.

The win was India's eighth in the 50 over global event, where Pakistan had never been able to match their neighbours in terms of skill, strategy or execution since 1992.

(With PTI Inputs)