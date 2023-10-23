India captain Rohit Sharma has been in sublime touch in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The veteran opening batter achieved a rare feat on Sunday during India's match against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Rohit became the first Indian player, third overall, to hit 50 or more ODI sixes in a calendar year. Prior to Rohit, only South Africa's AB de Villiers and West Indies great Chris Gayle had struck or more maximums in a calendar year. Rohit achieved the feat after hitting New Zealand pacer Matt Henry for a six in the second over of India's 274-run chase.

Batters with 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year

58 - AB de Villiers (2015)

56 - Chris Gayle (2019)

53 - Rohit Sharma (2023)

With India chasing a target of 274, Rohit hit a quickfire 46 before Lockie Ferguson dismissed him in the 12th over.

"Good start to the tournament. Job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. Shami took the oppurtunity with both hands. He has the experience in these conditions and is a class bowler. At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end. I am enjoying my batting. Both are different personalities but we (Him and Gill) compliment each other.

Happy that we won. Nothing much to say. He (Kohli) has done this for us so many years. He backed himself to do the job. Kohli and Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle," Rohit said after the match.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell hit a sparkling century to guide New Zealand to 273 all out against India in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash in Dharamsala.

New Zealand lost their openers early after being invited to bat first but Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75) put on 159 to get the innings back on track.

The stand was the highest between the two teams at a World Cup for any wicket as the pair surpassed the previous best of 136 by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth in 1987.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami helped India pull things back in the final 10 overs as he returned figures of 5-54 in his first appearance at the tournament.

Ravindra departed in the 34th over but Mitchell kept up the charge to raise his fifth ODI ton.