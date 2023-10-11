Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle to became the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket across all formats during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Rohit slammed three massive sixes to take his tally to 554 and in the process, went past the mammoth tally of Gayle (553) in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined. Former India captain MS Dhoni is the only other Indian cricketer in the Top-10 list as he has slammed 359 sixes in his career while representing India and Asia XI.

Rohit looked in tremendous form as he slammed a brilliant half-century in just 30 deliveries.

Most sixes in international cricket

554* - Rohit Sharma

553 - Chris Gayle

476 - Shahid Afridi

398 - Brendon McCullum

383 - Martin Guptill

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai hit half-centuries as Afghanistan reached 272-8 against hosts India in their Cricket World Cup 2023 clash.

Afghanistan elected to bat first at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

The ground was a sea blue with nearly all of the 40,000 seats taken, many in anticipation of a big contribution by superstar cricketer and Delhi-born Virat Kohli.

But at the end of the Afghanistan innings it was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who stood out for the home side with his best World Cup bowling figures of 4-39. Afghanistan slipped to 63-3 before Shahidi (80) and Omarzai (62) put on 121 runs to help Afghanistan recover.

(With AFP inputs)