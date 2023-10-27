The Pakistan cricket team's disappointing show at the Cricket World Cup 2023 continued on Friday as they were defeated by South Africa in a thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Babar Azam-led side came agonisingly close to victory but were ultimately defeated by just one wicket. As a result, Pakistan are sixth in the points table and with just four points from six matches, they will find it extremely difficult to book their berth in the knockout stages. On the other hand, South Africa claimed the top spot as they leapfrogged the unbeaten Indian cricket team. While both sides have 10 points in the competition, South Africa have the better Net Run Rate (NRR). New Zealand are third at the moment while Australia and Sri Lanka are fourth and fifth respectively.

Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:

South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination from the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday.

South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn't build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets among them.

(With PTI inputs)