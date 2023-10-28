Australia consolidated their position in the Top 4 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after a thrilling win over New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. The game went down to the wire but Mitchell Starc was able to withstand a late onslaught from James Neesham to clinch a five-wicket win. Thanks to the victory, Australia are fourth with eight points and a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.970. Despite the loss, New Zealand remain third with a superior NRR. South Africa are currently at the top of the table with 10 points while unbeaten India are second having played one fewer match.

Australia overcame New Zealand by five runs in a thrilling game to continue their winning run.

Batting first, Australia amassed 388 and then stopped the Kiwis at 383 for nine in 50 overs. This is the highest cumulative score by two teams in a World Cup game -- 771, surpassing 754 set during game between South Africa and Sri Lanka in the ongoing competition.

Five-time champions Australia are back on track for a last-four spot having won four matches on the trot after an unimpressive start which saw them lose their first two games.

Travis Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first World Cup game and added 175 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (81 off 65 balls).

Glenn Maxwell (41), Jos Inglis (38) and Pat Cummins, who blasted 37 off only 14 balls, upped the ante towards the end.

Glenn Phillips did an admirable job with the ball, ending with figures of 3/37 as his colleagues were taken to the cleaners.

With the bat, centurion Rachin Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with a counterattacking 116 off 89 balls.

