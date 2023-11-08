An exhausted Glenn Maxwell called the Tuesday night "his own" after pulling off a superhuman effort which his skipper Pat Cummins described as the "greatest ever" ODI knock. Cummins watched the mayhem unfold from close as he saw Maxwell brave painful cramps to produce an astonishing 201-run knock that floored Afghanistan. "It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of," Maxwell said at the post-match presentation ceremony, referring to a couple of catches that Afghans dropped when Aussies were placed precariously.

For his skipper, who had the best seat in the house during a world record stand of 202, it was an "I was there kind of moment." "Ridiculous. Don't know how to describe it. Great win! It has got to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. One of those days people will say yeah, I was at the stadium for this game," Cummins said after the game.

Maxwell was a touch cross with critics who had written the Australians off after back-to-back defeats in the first two games against India and South Africa.

"Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher." On suffering cramps, Maxwell said that it was due to the extreme heat and him not doing his physical drills prior to the game.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs)." Maxwell said that he had no option but to remain positive when his side was staring at an embarrassing defeat after being reduced to 92 for 7.

Advertisement

"Not too much (plans), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots," he said.

The DRS call that saved him also helped him unwind and go on the counter-attack.

"That lbw. It was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that." Cummins felt that Maxwell always had a plan.

"He (Maxwell) was great, he was calm. He always had a plan. Even from 200 behind to be able to win the game that way, it was really special."

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)