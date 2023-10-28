Pakistan suffered a shocking one-wicket defeat against South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Friday. Chasing 271, Pakistan gave their best bowling effort to restrict the Proteas but Aiden Markram's 91-run knock and Keshav Maharaj's boundary helped them seal a win in the 48th over. Apart from this thrilling chase, this match also grabbed a lot of limelight when Tabraiz Shamsi survived a close leg-before appeal that went to umpire's call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed. The incident took place on the final ball of the 46th over.

Commenting on the situation, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh did not mince his words while criticizing the bad umpiring, which eventually "cost Pakistan this game".

"Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game..@ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that's out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn't matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???" tweeted Harbhajan.

Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that's out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn't matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

However, Harbhajan's words did not go well with former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith as he immediately gave a reference of the LBW dismissal of Rassie Van Der Dussen.

"Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.?" tweeted Smith.

Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023

During the 19th over, Rassie Van Der Dussen was declared LBW out after he was struck on the pads off Usama Mir's delivery. The Proteas batter took the DRS but the decision came as the umpire's call and Rassie had to depart.

Harbhajan also shared his verdict on van der Dussen's dismissal, saying that the batter was not out. The former India spinner added that the technology was used to save the umpire, rather than the batter. "He was not out according to me .. but tech was there to give him out as umpire gave him out.. otherwise umpire would hv looked bad for wrong decision.. they saved the umpire there not the player who could have won the game easily for SA," Harbhajan added.

He was not out according to me .. but tech was there to give him out as umpire gave him out.. otherwise umpire would hv looked bad for wrong decision.. they saved the umpire there not the player who could have won the game easily for SA https://t.co/8aZXAWjaZR pic.twitter.com/FMZCZ5MTY2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

The win took South Africa top of the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

Advertisement

Pakistan, however, have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins.

They have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

(With AFP Inputs)