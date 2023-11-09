Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president has backed the idea of an India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup semi-final. With Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan fighting to claim the final semi-finals spot, Ganguly wants the Babar Azam-led side to qualify for the top 4 stage. If Pakistan reach the semi-finals, they will take table-toppers India at the Eden Gardens next Wednesday. Ganguly feels there can't be a bigger semi-final if India square off against Pakistan.

"I want Pakistan to reach the semi-finals and play India. It can't be a bigger semi-final than that," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

Ganguly feels India are playing well, but said it won't be a surprise if they don't win the World Cup.

"No, it won't be a shock (if this Indian team doesn't win the World Cup). It doesn't happen in sports like that. The entire nation is happy with the way India is playing. The way they have played in the 8 games, it appears that there is a big gap from the rest of the teams. I hope they keep playing like this. I don't think the level will drop so drastically that they will suddenly start playing poor cricket. Fingers crossed, they are looking very good," the former India captain added.

Pakistan qualification scenarios

Pakistan should win their remaining match to finish on 10 points. In case New Zealand and Afghanistan also win their next two matches to finish on 10 points, Pakistan should end their league stage with the best NRR among these three sides.

Or else, they can lose their last league stage match, hope that NZ and Afghanistan also lose to finish with eight points. Then once again, net-run-rate will be the deciding factor and Pakistan will need to have some good numbers attached to its name.

(With ANI Inputs)