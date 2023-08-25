The cricket world might only be a few days away from seeing some of the top sides battle it out in the Asia Cup 2023. But, it's the ODI World Cup that remains a big talking point in the hindsight. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who had led the Indian team to the 2003 ODI World Cup final, spoke about some of the most debatable decisions the selection committee took as they announced the Asia Cup squad. While chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that the World Cup squad will be similar, Ganguly feels one or two changes could be made in the World Cup side.

"You cannot win World Cups all the time, there will be bad times, there will be gaps," Ganguly said during an event.

"They will have to bat very well, if they bat well they will win. The World Cup is different, Asia Cup is different and the Australia home series is different. Every tournament depends on how they play that particular moment. India are a strong side, but they have to play well during the World Cup," the former BCCI president added.

Speaking of the Axar Patel vs Yuzvendra Chahal battle, Ganguly opined the left-arm spinner rightly got the nod over the wrist-spinner because of his superior skills with the bat.

"They have picked Axar Patel ahead of Chahal because of his batting. So I think it's a good selection. Chahal can still come back if someone gets injured. This is a 17-member squad, two, in any case, will have to move out," Ganguly opined.

Advertisement

"He's fit, not injured anymore," Ganguly said when speaking about KL Rahul's inclusion to the squad.