Together with Babar Azam's Pakistan side, the team director Mickey Arthur is also under the spotlight owing to their poor Cricket World Cup 2023 performances. While comeback and semi-final qualification chances aren't entirely ruled out for the Pakistan team, there remain only mathematical chances when it comes to securing a top 4 position. When Pakistan great Ramiz Raja was asked about a 1992-like comeback by former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, the former gave a cheeky response.

Manjrekar and Ramiz were involved in a chat ahead of the start of Pakistan's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday. This is when the conversation took place. Here's how it went:

Sanjay Manjrekar:"Aapko lagta hain Mickey Arthur vo kar sakte hain jo Imran Khan ne 92 mein kiya tha (Can Mickey Arthur repeat what Imran Khan did in 1992)? "

Ramiz Raja:"Main thoda has lu, allowed hain (Can I laugh on this please? Is it allowed)?"

Sanjay Manjrekar - can Mickey Arthur repeat what Imran Khan did in 1992?



Ramiz Raja - can I laugh on this please? Is it allowed?! pic.twitter.com/N78uhQnXc5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2023

As for the match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their World Cup match. Bangladesh brought back Towhid Hridoy in place of Mahedi Hasan to their playing eleven.

Pakistan made three changes bringing in Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir in place of Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also wanted to bat first but it was Shakib ho asked them to bowl after winning the toss.

"We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out. Fakhar, Salman and Usama in," Babar said after losing the toss.