One of the finest batters in T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav didn't get the nod for India's opening Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia. As the team management preferred the pairing of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the playing XI, Suryakumar warmed the bench. But, that didn't prevent him from evading the eyes of the shutterbugs. The attacking batter, sitting on the bench, was snacking when a cameraperson got a glimpse of him. As the cameraman focussed on Surya, the Indian cricket team star's reaction left fans on social media in splits.

Surya was chewing his food when a cameraperson captured him in the frame. Probably realising that he is on the big screen, the middle-order batter suddenly decided to stop chewing his food and became absolutely still. Here's the hilarious video:

As for the match, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership. Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance.

India's three-pronged spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match.

In the second inning, Australia started off well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

India will face off against Afghanistan in their upcoming fixture on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs