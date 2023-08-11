India and Pakistan will be facing each other on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be an ODI World Cup contest between the sides. While both the teams will be equally eager to register a victory in the game, former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed feels that Pakistan will be the stronger side among the two and the match will be a "great chance" for the team to beat India on latter's soil as their "fitness and form is not up to the mark". India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series back in January 2012. It was Pakistan's tour to India.

After the tour, both the sides have only faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cup as any bilteral series hasn't been played due to the deteriorating political relations between them. However, the upcoming world event gives Pakistan a chance to play against India in India.

"I think Pakistan side is balanced and the age graph of players is much better, India are on that stage where they have big names but their fitness and form is not up to the mark," said Javed as quoted by Cricwick.

"They will struggle and might have to find new players to form a combination. I think Pakistan have a great chance of beating India in India," he added..

As per news agency PTI, the match between India and Pakistan match has been advanced by a day after security agencies expressed inability to provide adequate protection on October 15, which is the first day of Hindu festival, Navratri.

To provide adequate gap to Pakistan before their match against India, their game against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 11 will instead now be played on October 10.